FBI Director Wray: Bureau Is ‘Absolutely Not’ Protecting the Bidens

FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed on Wednesday the Bureau is not protecting the Biden family.

While Wray was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked if the FBI is protecting the Biden family following multiple allegations of wrongdoing against them.

“Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz asked.

“Absolutely not. The FBI has no interest in protecting anyone politically,” Wray claimed.

Gaetz also asked if Hunter Biden tried to shake down CEFC China Energy Co. business partners for millions of dollars while “sitting” next to his father via a WhatsApp text from 2017:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

“Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, director?” Gaetz asked after reading the message to Wray.

“I’m not going to get into commenting on that,” Wray responded.

“You won’t answer if that is a shakedown. And everybody knows why you won’t answer. Because to the millions of people who will see this, they know it is,” Gaetz responded. “And your inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing.”

Hunter Biden demanded in 2017 to be paid by CCP-linked Chinese businessman while President Joe Biden was “sitting” next to him, according to a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from an IRS whistleblower.

Days afterword, Hunter Biden asked a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million in another WhatsApp text, noting “the Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

The texts are just one of many instances in which Joe Biden was apparently involved with his family’s business, although he and his staff have consistently denied any participation.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.