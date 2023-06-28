Just days after demanding to be paid by an associate of a Chinese energy company, CEFC, in a 2017 WhatsApp text with President Joe Biden “sitting” next to him, Hunter Biden asked a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million in another WhatsApp text, noting the Biden family is best at “doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

The “chairman,” as Hunter Biden referenced, was CEFC’s chairman Ye Jianming, who paid Hunter a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye in February 2017 worth an estimated $80,000.

The Biden family’s venture with CEFC is best known for including a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy,” according to a 2017 email from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Among those involved in the CEFC venture were James Biden, Tony Bobulinski, and Jim Bulger.

In a message dated August 3, 2017, Hunter Biden told Kevin he wanted to quit squabbling “over peanuts” and settle on a firm deal by putting “this to bed tonight … and get to work. I am tired of this Kevin. I can make $5M in salary at any law firm in America.”

“Very simple,” Hunter wrote. “10 M per annum budget to use to further the interest of the JV. This move to 5M is completely new to me and is not acceptable obviously.”

“If you think this is about money it’s not,” Hunter added. “The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership … let’s not quibble over peanuts”:

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨 In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin: "The Biden's are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership]." CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

One day later, on August 4, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment paid Owasco P.C. $100,000.375. The amount was flagged as suspicious activity by a U.S. bank.

Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received a total of $5.1 million within days of Hunter Biden’s messages to CEFC through multiple accounts, including Owasco and Hudson West III LLC.

“He’s basically saying have the director call him, and he’s demanding that he doesn’t call James Biden or Tony [Bobulinski] or Jim Bulger,” an IRS whistleblower described the message between Hunter Biden and Kevin to Congress.

Hunter’s August 3, 2017, message to Kevin also included the language of a $5 million interest-free loan. “My (Bidens) expenses and determination of how BIDEN will (loan 5M) capital will be determined by Owasco in consultation with Hudson,” Hunter wrote.

According to a second IRS whistleblower, Hunter Biden received money from a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. Instead of reporting the funds as income and paying taxes, he sent the money to a Chinese firm run by one of his associates, who then “loaned” the money to Hunter.

So how did Hunter Biden's Burisma tax evasion scheme actually work? IRS whistleblower explains: Ukrainians gave Hunter money. Hunter then gave it to Chinese company. Chinese company then 'loaned' the money to Hunter. Bingo! No income to tax! https://t.co/ExFmXqTwIn pic.twitter.com/cgW1wTcNC4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 26, 2023

It appears many Biden family members accepted money from a deal with CEFC. The House Oversight Committee revealed in March that CEFC controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to the $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee also discovered a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Related: John Kirby FLEES Press Briefing After Asked About Hunter Biden Whistleblower Revelations

White House

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.