The United Church of Christ (UCC), a left-wing denomination of Christianity that often goes against Biblical teachings, announced this week that it passed a resolution titled “Denouncing the Dobbs Decision and Proclaiming Abortion is Healthcare.”

The resolution, which affirms the supposed “right of all people to access reproductive healthcare including contraception and abortion” passed with a vote of 611 in favor, 24 against, and 13 abstaining. The resolution claims that “forced birth is an act of sexual violence and the choice to have and care for children is a sacred decision which should not be forced upon anyone.”

In addition to denouncing the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overruled Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to individual states, the denomination “condemns all laws banning abortion or restricting access to reproductive health services.”

Not only does the denomination appear to fully support abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, it is also calling on the National Setting of the UCC and the Conferences to consider filing lawsuits against abortion bans and to create a bail fund for “those UCC members who may be arrested for participation in civil disobedience or other acts of nonviolent Christian witness around reproductive justice,” according to the announcement.

Moreover, the resolution demands the denomination’s Pension Board include travel costs or any staff “needing to travel out of state to access abortion and contraception that is unlawful in their own state.”

The announcement also discussed churches becoming a “sanctuary for those seeking abortions.”

“Local churches, Associations and Conferences are also called upon to physically, financially and spiritually accompany people seeking and receiving abortions and other reproductive healthcare in partnership with local healthcare agencies and abortion funds,” the announcement reads.

Despite the denomination’s claims, the Bible is clear about the sanctity of life and the humanity of babies in the womb. Even so, other left-leaning denominations have departed from Biblical truth, such as the United Methodist Church (UMC) denomination. The UMC has notably lost thousands of churches across the country this year for its unbiblical pro-LGBTQ+ and pro-abortion stances.

“Science also backs up the belief. Biologically, it is well accepted that a living human being with his/her own unique DNA comes into existence at the moment of conception. Scientists, biology textbooks and other expert sources agree, and it is a reason why many non-religious people also believe abortion is wrong” Life News reported.

“Christians also believe that God loves and forgives mothers and fathers who have their unborn babies aborted,” the report added. “When individuals recognize their sin and repent, Christianity teaches that God is ‘abounding in love’ and willing to forgive. Many pro-life ministries offer post-abortion Bible studies and counseling programs for just this purpose.”