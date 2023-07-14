President Joe Biden was caught on video getting unusually close to a young toddler on Thursday at the end of his five-day European trip.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed Biden leaning into a young girl, nibbling and pretending to gobble the toddler up as she was held in her mother’s arms.

The mother, who observed Biden’s behavior, smiled as she took her phone out to capture the interaction.

However, the child appeared horrified, giving Biden the side eye and turning her head away as he attempted to lean in again.

The incident in Finland is just the latest example of Biden appearing to get too close for comfort with women and children.

A Nevada lawmaker claimed Biden sniffed her hair and kissed the back of her head while he was vice president in 2014. Biden said he tried to “make a human connection” in his defense.

“I’ve always tried to be, in my career, I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, you can do this,” Biden said in the video shared to Twitter at the time. “It’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening.”

On the 2020 campaign trial, he was caught on video sniffing a baby’s hair in Oakland, California. Biden has become so notable for these repeated instances of sniffing hair that Saturday Night Live mocked him for it.

“President Biden promised to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court,” SNL’s Michael Che joked. “But I hope it’s not because he wants to sniff a new type of hair.”

The latest example saw critics labeling Biden as “creepy” or “disgusting.”

“Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

“Joe Biden’s dementia has gotten so bad that he’s now confusing babies with ice cream cones,” Greg Price joked.

“The man is President of the United States and he can’t behave appropriately around children,” the DeSantis War Room account tweeted.

“Can’t acknowledge his own grandchild. Can’t keep his mouth off other people’s grandchildren,” Gerry Callahan said. “Seriously, if this were a stranger at the playground, you’d pin him to the ground till the police arrived. The Leader of the Free World is Herbert the Pervert. What a disgrace.”

