‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Biden’s Hair Sniffing, Cognitive Fitness

Saturday Night Live took a few digs at President Joe Biden over the weekend, mocking his habit of sniffing women’s hair and his apparent cognitive decline.

“President Biden promised to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court,” SNL‘s Michael Che said during the “Weekend Update” segment, setting up the punchline: “but I hope it’s not because he wants to sniff a new type of hair.”

In another scene, SNL‘s Colin Jost made a joke about Biden’s weak cognitive fitness.

“A new report shows that last year the U.S. economy grew at its fastest rate since Ronald Reagan was president. Biden has even started using Reagan’s old catch phrase, ‘Where am I?'” Jost said.

Last summer, amid Biden’s disastrous and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, medical doctor and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said that the president’s lack of mental fitness for the office is being “played out on the international stage right now. He’s destroying the reputation of this country. He’s getting Americans killed.”

During a news conference with Biden a few weeks ago, reporter James Rosen brought up a recent Politico Morning Consult poll that “found 49 percent of registered voters disagreeing with the statement, ‘Joe Biden is mentally fit.'”

“Not even a majority of Democrats who responded strongly affirmed that statement,” Rosen said, before asking the president, “Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?”

The president responded, “I have no idea.”

