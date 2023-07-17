FBI officials tipped off Hunter Biden in the Bureau’s criminal probe of him and told a former FBI supervisory special agent to stand by and not approach him, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced Monday, confirming key portions of the IRS whistleblower allegations.

Upon sitting for a transcribed interview with the committee, the former FBI agent told the committee that FBI officials in December 2020 tipped off both Secret Service and the Biden transition team about a scheduled interview about its criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

The FBI agent said because of the tipoff, the agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.

“The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview,” Comer said in a statement. “On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call.”

“As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation,” he added.

The FBI agent told investigators that he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the target of a probe, the committee posted on Twitter.

IRS whistleblowers, who are set to testify before Congress Wednesday, claim President Joe Biden’s Justice Department (DOJ) politically interfered in the criminal probe into his son.

Among many allegations, they specifically allege the FBI’s investigation forewarned Hunter Biden of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence. They also alleged Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf also allegedly cautioned the investigation team from searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland flatly denied the whistleblower allegations that Biden’s DOJ interfered in the Hunter Biden criminal tax probe:

In June, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to only two federal tax violation charges and one gun law violation charge. He will appear on July 26 before a judge, who will presumably accept the plea deal. If the judge accepts the plea deal, Hunter Biden’s lawyer claimed in an interview with MSNBC that no additional allegations of wrongdoing alleged by Republicans could ever be brought against the president’s son.

