Massachusetts officials are now asking residents to take border crossers and illegal aliens into their homes as illegal immigration continues adding to the state’s homeless population.

Gov. Maura Healey (D) is calling on residents with empty bedrooms in their homes and apartments to consider taking in border crossers and illegal aliens, WBUR reports:

Massachusetts officials are seeking residents willing to host newly arrived families in need of shelter. Hosts are asked to provide a room or apartment for a few days, until longer-term accommodations can be arranged. [Emphasis added] A significant portion of the families in need of housing in the state are new immigrants. Many of those arriving in Boston have fled violence in Haiti and traveled through other states before coming to Massachusetts. [Emphasis added]

Healey’s wanting to house border crossers and illegal aliens in residents’ private homes comes as the state is paying for nearly 40 hotels and motels across the state to house new arrivals — at taxpayers’ expense.

As Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr noted, Healey has not sent border crossers and illegal aliens to nearly any of the “millionaire destinations” in Massachusetts — like Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Cambridge, or Newburyport.

“The Healey administration has released a list of the 28 cities and towns where it is spending millions on hotels and motels for thousands of handout-demanding illegals arriving from the Third World,” Carr writes. “Oddly, however, almost all the ultra-affluent suburban communities most loudly committed to celebrating diversity have thus far been unable to provide suitable free housing for the new non-working classes.”

Today, about 316,000 illegal aliens reside in Massachusetts.

