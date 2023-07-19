President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will make the headquarters of his 2024 campaign at his longtime private residence of Wilmington, Delaware, because it is steeped in his “family values.”

“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation’s backbone comes from my home — from Delaware,” Biden said in a statement, Politico reports.

“That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters,” Biden further boasted as he unselfconsciously claimed to be so proud of his family and all they represent.

In yet another example of the Biden family's extreme cruelty to children, Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, will reportedly no longer be using his surname as part of the child support settlement. https://t.co/SALk2O6VJ5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 30, 2023

The headquarters will mark a departure from Biden’s choice of Philadelphia for his 2020 campaign headquarters but because of the pandemic, the now president helmed a significant portion of that run from Wilmington as well, the article points out.

As Breitbart News reported, not everyone reportedly agrees with Biden’s location demands when they were first flagged earlier this year.

FLASHBACK: Biden is ‘Bugged’ During Climate Change Remarks from His Wilmington, Delaware, Private Residence

Reports suggested some advisers believe Biden’s Wilmington home “would make recruitment harder, with younger campaign aides not eager to spend a year in a sleepy, small town.”

Other advisers reportedly wanted the headquarters in Philadelphia, where his 2020 campaign was initially based before coronavirus restrictions took hold.