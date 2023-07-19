House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came to Trump’s defense over reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been weighing potential charges against the former president for his alleged conduct during the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the U.S. House Speaker said he does not see any reason for the former president to be found criminally responsible for January 6.

“I don’t see how he could be found criminally responsible,” McCarthy said. “What criminal activity did he do? He told people to be peaceful.”

This past Sunday, the former president revealed on Truth Social that he would have to appear before a grand jury this week and that he would likely be indicted by “deranged” special counsel Jack Smith.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close…THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” he said.

McCarthy said that he and the former president spoke on Tuesday and that Trump was frustrated with being targeted by the justice department. He also denied ever conducting a “strategy session” with Republicans on how to respond to Trump’s indictments.

“I think the strategy sessions happen in the Democrats’ Department of Justice, where they go after anybody who’s running against the president,” McCarthy said. “It seems as though — and if you go up in the polls you’re more likely to get indicted.”

McCarthy’s counterpart in the U.S. Senate, minority leader Mitch McConnell, declined to comment on the matter.

“I’ve said every week out here that I’m not going to comment on the various candidates for the presidency,” McConnell told reporters. “How I felt about that I expressed at the time, but I’m not going to start getting into sort of critiquing the various candidates for president.”

As Breitbart News reported, various leaders in the GOP have come to the former president’s defense.

“President Trump just increased his lead in the polls. So what does the Biden Administration do next? Weaponize government to go after President Biden’s number one opponent. This is not equal justice. It’s wrong, and the American public is tired of it,” said McCarthy.

