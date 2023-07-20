Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris will call out big tech’s “elaborate censorship conspiracy” of her 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop during testimony before the House Weaponization Committee on Thursday.

Morris reported on Biden’s laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election during her time as New York Post’s deputy politics editor. Big tech social media companies then censored Morris’s report en masse. The censorship brought big tech’s collusion with the federal government to the forefront of the conservative political worldview.

In her opening, Morris recognizes that her credible and authentic reporting “introduced the world to ‘the Big Guy,’” and revealed Biden’s involvement in his family’s foreign business deals, despite his repeated denials on the campaign trail.

Morris will say:

Over several days, just weeks before Americans would vote for their next president, I revealed verified authentic emails from the Biden scion’s hard drive showing Ukrainian business partners receiving leaks from the Obama White House, I documented an off-the-books meeting between then-Vice President Biden and a Ukrainian energy executive, and introduced the world to “the Big Guy,” who got action on a deal with CEFC China Energy Co.

“Twitter refused to allow users to share the link to the stories, banned the links from being shared in private messages — a policy typically used to clamp down on child porn distribution — and locked the Post out of its verified account,” Morris added.

She will also criticize Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for signing onto a letter that dismissed her reporting as “a Russian information operation.”

Morris will also discuss how the Twitter Files released by CEO Elon Musk showed the FBI’s collusion with Twitter to censor her report on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Her opening statement reads:

Just last spring, House investigators revealed it was a call by now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell that prompted the spy letter published by Politico, which bypassed agency approval processes that would have been normally applied. It is also now known that ahead of my reporting, federal agencies were priming social media companies to execute an operation to discredit it. According to internal documents released by Elon Musk upon his acquisition of Twitter, the FBI and other intelligence community members essentially directed the platform’s censorship operation in part externally, by working with top management; in part internally, by social media companies hiring eye-popping numbers of agency-alumni. Journalist Michael Shellenberger reported, based on documents he obtained from Musk, that “during all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed” Twitter executives “to dismiss reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as a Russian ‘hack and leak’ operation.” Feds arranged for Top Secret security clearances to be granted to Twitter management, and even had an encrypted messaging network set up, which they dubbed a “virtual war room.”

Ultimately, the corporate press admitted the authenticity of Biden’s laptop in 2022, nearly two years after Morris broke the story, after previously smearing it as “Russian misinformation” and “baroque mythology.”

“This elaborate censorship conspiracy wasn’t because the information being reported on was false. It was because the information was true, and a threat to the power centers in this country,” Morris will say in her opening statement.

“What this relationship between US government officials and American corporations represents is an unprecedented push to undermine the First Amendment — the right to think, write, read, and say whatever we want — and how we respond will determine whether we see a free press as inalienable, or as optional,” she concludes.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.