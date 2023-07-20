The censorship of the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” was a form of election interference, Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris said during the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s hearing on censorship during a line of questioning from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Both agreed that the story had been proven to be “100 percent factually accurate,” and Morris confirmed that the FBI obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop a “full ten months before” her story on Hunter Biden’s laptop broke.

“Isn’t it also true that we now know that the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force coerced social media companies into an alleged forthcoming Russian ‘hack and leak operation’ and, as a result, illegally censored the Hunter Biden laptop story? Isn’t that true?” Stefanik asked, to which Morris agreed.

Stefanik also asked Morris if the censorship by government agencies like the FBI “was paid for by the taxpayers since the taxpayers fund the FBI,” to which, again, Morris agreed.

Stefanik briefly laid out some of the materials found in the “Laptop from Hell,” deeming it a “hellhole and cesspool of corruption and criminal conduct” and listing some of the contents found — “hard drugs, prostitution, pornography, money laundering. It has Biden family shell companies, Communist Chinese, corrupt foreign government, [and] deals from tens of millions of dollars in exchange for access to the Biden family.”

Stefanik pointed to polling which indicated that many people who were now aware of the Biden laptop story would have changed their vote in the 2020 election had they been aware at the time:

This was illegal government censorship to protect and prop up Joe Biden on the eve of the 2020 election, and according to polling, of people who are now made aware of the Hunter Biden laptop story, 53 percent would have changed their vote, including 61 percent of Democrats.

“So do you agree that the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story was determinative in the 2020 election?” the New York lawmaker asked.

“Yeah, there are various polls that say that there would have been a change in the outcome of the election. And obviously, it’s immediately relevant to a decision on who to vote for,” Morris said, agreeing that this form of government censorship was, in fact, election interference.

“Yes. Any censorship of speech prevents your ability to think clearly. Yes, of course,” she said when asked. “Yes.”

WATCH: Breitbart’s Emma-Jo Morris Testifies at House Hearing on Censorship of LAPTOP FROM HELL Reporting

House Committee on the Judiciary / YouTube