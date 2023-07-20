Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations were a part of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, warranting a special counsel, IRS Agent whistleblowers testified Wednesday.
During testimony before the House Oversight Committee, IRS Agent Gary Shapley testified the DOJ’s probe into Hunter Biden included the possibility that he failed to register as a foreign agent of entities aboard. But prosecutors only charged Hunter Biden with two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.
As Breitbart News reported, CEFC China Energy Co., a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), paid Hunter Biden a $1 million legal retainer and $3.8 million in consulting fees. Two months later, Hunter Biden told whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC.
Last week, the DOJ indicted the “missing” Biden family whistleblower, Dr. Gal Luft, for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC, the same company for which Hunter Biden worked. Hunter Biden was not indicted for the same.
In a second business deal, Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, for which he earned $83,000 a month. During that relationship, Hunter Biden was possibly involved in a phone call between then-Vice President Joe Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a National Archives email shows. Poroshenko was the Ukrainian politician who fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma, which Joe Biden later bragged about.
Watch Biden boast about getting Ukrainian prosecutor fired:
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
