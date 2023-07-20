Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations were a part of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, warranting a special counsel, IRS Agent whistleblowers testified Wednesday.

During testimony before the House Oversight Committee, IRS Agent Gary Shapley testified the DOJ’s probe into Hunter Biden included the possibility that he failed to register as a foreign agent of entities aboard. But prosecutors only charged Hunter Biden with two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.

As Breitbart News reported, CEFC China Energy Co., a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), paid Hunter Biden a $1 million legal retainer and $3.8 million in consulting fees. Two months later, Hunter Biden told whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC.

Last week, the DOJ indicted the “missing” Biden family whistleblower, Dr. Gal Luft, for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC, the same company for which Hunter Biden worked. Hunter Biden was not indicted for the same.

In a second business deal, Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, for which he earned $83,000 a month. During that relationship, Hunter Biden was possibly involved in a phone call between then-Vice President Joe Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a National Archives email shows. Poroshenko was the Ukrainian politician who fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma, which Joe Biden later bragged about.

Watch Biden boast about getting Ukrainian prosecutor fired:

According to Shapley, the DOJ investigated Hunter Biden for violating FARA while Shapley was on the case. “In my transcript, I do say there is a FARA issue at play,” he said.

“We are not a part of the investigation anymore,” IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler told lawmakers. “That’s our whole point of a special counsel.”

“I still view that a special counsel for this case would have cut through the toughest problems that continue to make problems for this case,” Ziegler said. “I would ask Congress and the administration, after reviewing the facts, to consider a special counsel for this case as well as consider the appropriateness of this special counsel taking under their authority all the related cases and spin-off investigations that have come forward from this investigation, related cases that I believe are subject to the same problems and difficulties we had,” he added. A recent poll found that 61 percent of Americans believe Hunter Biden received “special treatment” in his plea deal with U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss. A near majority (49 percent) of Democrats believe Hunter Biden’s plea deal was special treatment. Eighty-three percent of Republicans felt the same, with 55 percent of independents concurring.

