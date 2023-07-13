Sixty-one percent of Americans believe Hunter Biden received “special treatment” in his plea deal with U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss, a TIPP Poll revealed Wednesday.

Hunter Biden agreed in June to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws. He will appear in a Delaware federal court on July 26 before Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Legal experts told Breitbart News that the charges against Hunter Biden will likely not result in jail time.

Among the 61 percent who say Hunter Biden received special treatment, 40 percent strongly believe he did, while 21 percent somewhat agree.

A total of 23 percent do not think Hunter Biden received a sweetheart deal. Among the naysayers, 13 percent strongly disagree. Ten percent somewhat disagree.

The poll also found that a near majority (49 percent) of Democrats believe Hunter Biden’s plea deal was special treatment. Eighty-three percent of Republicans felt the same, with 55 percent of independents concurring.

The poll sampled 1,300 adults from July 5-7 with a 2.7 point margin of error and appears to represent the first time a pollster surveyed respondents about the plea deal.

If Hunter Biden’s judge accepts the plea, it will prevent Joe Biden from claiming his son is innocent, and the administration will have fewer excuses to stonewall Congress about an alleged coverup in the DOJ.

The conclusion of the investigation might also create new problems for Joe Biden. Legal experts told Breitbart News that Hunter Biden could be compelled to testify before the House Oversight Committee without the right to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

However, his lawyer indicated in an interview with MSNBC that no additional allegations of wrongdoing alleged by Republicans could ever be brought against the president’s son if the judge accepts the plea deal. But in that plea deal, Weiss stated the investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing.