The sanctuary state of California will soon spend $4.5 million on providing free lawyers to illegal aliens working on farms thanks to a plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Newsom announced the pilot program this week, which will see $4.5 million in state taxpayer money shifted to lawyers who are helping illegal alien farmworkers involved in labor investigations.

“This new program includes case review services, legal advice, and representation by an attorney – all at no cost to farmworkers seeking assistance,” a press release states of the pilot program.

In California, some half of farmworkers are illegal aliens. The pilot program to fund lawyers for those illegal aliens involved in farm labor investigations is only the latest initiative by Newsom to provide free legal services to illegal aliens.

Since 2015, for example, the sanctuary state has funneled millions to lawyers working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that help illegal aliens fight their deportation cases.

“These initiatives help advance equity, inclusion, and a level playing field for both workers and law-abiding employers,” the release states:

The pilot [program] adds to California’s leadership in protecting immigrants and supporting immigrant talent, including increased access to health care, education, and other critical initiatives that help immigrant families be safe, thrive and grow the economy with their contributions. [Emphasis added]

Last year, under Newsom’s watch, California became the first state in the nation to offer taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits to all of its 3.3 million illegal alien residents — costing state taxpayers about $2.4 billion annually.

