Conservative Group Urges Senators to Vote ‘No’ on Gen. CQ Brown for Joint Chiefs Chairman

air force nomination
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Kristina Wong

The Center for Security Policy, a conservative security focused non-profit, has launched a campaign urging senators to vote against Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who serves as the president’s top military adviser.

“Your U.S. Senators will shortly be asked whether to confirm General Brown as America’s top military officer,” the group’s founder and president Frank Gaffney tweeted Tuesday.

“The answer must be ‘No’ if we are to be defended in these increasingly fraught times.”

Gaffney said if senators vote for Brown, they are voting for a woke military.

“The military personnel who had been promoted to senior positions under Obama-Biden, 1.0 and Obama-Biden 2.0 are now under Obama-Biden 3.0 being put at the senior most levels of our government,” he said on Steve Bannon’s show The War Room.

U.S. Air Force General Charles Brown testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 11, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. General Brown will become the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff if confirmed. (Alex Wong/Getty)

“You have apparently, a guy who may be out of just expediency, went along with the program to, you know, get promoted general, ultimately the job of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but I think he’s a true believer actually.

“And the kind of grievance attitude that he brings to it is very distressing,” Gaffney said.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Brown once supported having race-based applicant pools for future Air Force officers.

He also voiced support for Black Lives Matter protestors in the wake of the George Floyd riots, yet condemned January 6 protesters.

