The Center for Security Policy, a conservative security focused non-profit, has launched a campaign urging senators to vote against Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who serves as the president’s top military adviser.

“Your U.S. Senators will shortly be asked whether to confirm General Brown as America’s top military officer,” the group’s founder and president Frank Gaffney tweeted Tuesday.

“The answer must be ‘No’ if we are to be defended in these increasingly fraught times.”

Gaffney said if senators vote for Brown, they are voting for a woke military.

“The military personnel who had been promoted to senior positions under Obama-Biden, 1.0 and Obama-Biden 2.0 are now under Obama-Biden 3.0 being put at the senior most levels of our government,” he said on Steve Bannon’s show The War Room.

“You have apparently, a guy who may be out of just expediency, went along with the program to, you know, get promoted general, ultimately the job of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but I think he’s a true believer actually.

“And the kind of grievance attitude that he brings to it is very distressing,” Gaffney said.

Frank Gaffney Explains the Dangers of C. Q. Brown’s Joint Chiefs Nomination@frankgaffney joins the War Room and explains how C. Q. Brown’s nomination as chairman of the Joint Chiefs is a furthering of the woke agenda under the Biden administration. Watch LIVE➡… pic.twitter.com/vDrUMLdCuC — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 24, 2023

As Breitbart News previously reported, Brown once supported having race-based applicant pools for future Air Force officers.

He also voiced support for Black Lives Matter protestors in the wake of the George Floyd riots, yet condemned January 6 protesters.

In addition to his aggressive pursuit of the radical left's "woke" agenda, as Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Brown has done immense damage to his service. Tell your Senators: https://t.co/geBTk3QEPI #RejectGeneralBrown. pic.twitter.com/xlvqK64xv6 — Frank Gaffney (@frankgaffney) July 24, 2023

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.