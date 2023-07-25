Michigan Abortionist Accused of Hitting Pro-Life Activist with His Car

A warrant has been issued for a Michigan abortionist accused of running over a pro-life activist outside a Saginaw Township abortion clinic in June, MLive.com reported on Tuesday.

On the morning of June 23, pro-life advocate Mark Zimmerman and others were in the parking lot of the Women’s Center of Saginaw in Flint.

“He was there to try to engage pregnant women on their way into the clinic to see if they’re open to waiting and perhaps seeking assistance and counseling and, basically, not going through with the abortion procedure they have scheduled,” said Zimmerman’s attorney, Robert J. Dunn. “He’s been doing it for a long time.”

At around 10:13 a.m., an 87-year-old obstetrician and gynecologist — identified as Theodore Roumell by Live Action News — pulled into the parking lot. Dunn alleged to the local news outlet that the abortionist “plowed his car right into [Zimmerman] then backed it up off him. Then he parked his car, calmly got out, and went inside to do his abortions. He didn’t check on Mark or anything like that.”

As a result, Zimmerman suffered a broken left tibia and was taken to a hospital.

Saginaw Township police responded to the scene but did not arrest the abortionist, according to the report.

The arrest warrant was issued for Roumell on July 21 for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a four-year felony, the report states. MLive chose not to identify the abortionist until he is arraigned in Saginaw County District Court.

Police declined to comment, and the abortionist’s attorney could not be reached, the report states.

Dunn said Zimmerman plans to seek civil action against the abortionist.

“We have many, many witnesses,” Dunn said. “There really is no issue on the facts.”

The same abortionist faced an assault charge in April 2012 in Wayne County District Court “after striking Pro-Life Michigan Director Lynn Mills with a vehicle outside an abortion clinic in Livonia in February of that year,” according to the report. He received a probationary sentence, and the conviction was later dismissed.

An online fundraiser on GiveSendGo was started for Zimmerman to help cover his medical bills. As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the campaign had garnered $10,625 of its $40,000 goal.

