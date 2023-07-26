Young America’s Foundation’s (YAF) National Conservative Student Conference is taking place this week in Washington, DC, where Breitbart News editors will host break-out sessions explaining how the left has weaponized culture in order to transform the United States.

The conference is a “week-long program where you hear from conservative leaders, meet other conservative college students, and learn more conservative ideas than you will your whole college career,” the organization said. It will run from July 24 through July 29.

Some of the event speakers include former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is the president of YAF, NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, and swimmer Riley Gaines, among several others.

Additionally, Breitbart entertainment editor and author Jerome Hudson and Breitbart politics editor Emma-Jo Morris — who broke the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” story ahead of the 2020 presidential election and recently testified to the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government — are conducting break-out sessions.

The break-out session is titled, “Wrecking Ball: How the Left Weaponizes Culture to Transform America.”

“What Young America’s Foundation is accomplishing this week in Washington, D.C. is breathtaking,” Hudson said. “To see a conference room packed with hundreds of conservative student activists — many of them traveling from across the country to be here, from Hawaii to Florida and beyond, should give every conservative in America hope.”

Watch Breitbart News’ coverage of days one, two, and three of the YAF National Conservative Student Conference.

