Watch Live: YAF National Conservative Student Conference Day 2

The second day of the Young America’s Foundation National Conservative Student Conference will be held on Tuesday, July 25, in Washington, DC.

YAF describes the conference as a “week-long program where you hear from conservative leaders, meet other conservative college students, and learn more conservative ideas than you will your whole college career.”

Scheduled to speak on Tuesday are former Gov. Scott Walker, Enes Kanter Freedom, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, among others.

Former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak later Tuesday evening.