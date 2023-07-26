MSNBC’s Wallace on McConnell Freeze: If Biden Did That, Impeachment Would Begin

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that impeachment would begin immediately if President Joe Biden had a similar incident to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) health scare.

After playing a clip of the Senate minority leader stopping mid-sentence at a press conference, Wallace said, “On Earth One, where we’re all still human beings, it was a shocking and upsetting incident. I hope the minority leader is doing well.”

Former RNC chair Michael Steele said, “I’ve worked with Mitch for a long, long time, and have great admiration for him, despite the facts that we may sometimes disagree on some of the politics of how we do things.”

Wallace said, “So, David, I’m just going to say it because it needs to be said. I wish him well. I wish no ill health on any human being in the arena or outside of it. And if this were Joe Biden, there would be impeachment proceedings underway for sentence interruptus.”

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said, “That’s exactly right. Our collective best wishes and prayers are for Mitch McConnell’s health. It does raise the question that Republicans like to raise about Joe Biden, which is one of age, and I think importantly, at least where I sit, I think we have to shut down questions of age in our body politic and focus instead on personal fitness. Is someone capable of serving? Are they of sound mind and the right health to continue to serve the nation?”

