Mitch McConnell Becomes Longest Serving Party Leader in Senate History

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is seen before meeting with incoming Republican Senators-elect in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will become the longest serving party leader in Senate history on Tuesday.

McConnell, 80, will remain the Republican minority leader in the 118th Congress and thus eclipse the late Sen. Mike Mansfield’s time as Democrat leader from 1961 to 1977.

McConnell overcame ten Republican “no” votes in November to remain minority leader. The votes against McConnell marked the first time McConnell had received a “no” vote as leader, a sign the GOP has begun to turn against his establishment agenda.

“I don’t own this job,” McConnell claimed after the vote. “Anybody who wants to run for it can feel free to do so.”

At noon, McConnell will deliver a speech on the Senate floor celebrating the moment. According to Punchbowl News, his address will read in part:

