Battleground Senate Democrats Shoot Down Inspector General for Ukraine Aid Amendment

Battleground Senate Democrats shot down an amendment that would have established an inspector general to oversee the more than $113 billion in aid given to Ukraine by the U.S.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, sponsored an amendment alongside Sens. James Risch (R-ID), John Kennedy (R-LA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and Mike Lee (R-UT) that would create an inspector general.

The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) did not pass but still mustered an impressive 51 votes in favor of the bill, showing a growing congressional interest in overseeing the tens of billions of dollars America has provided to Ukraine’s protracted conflict with Russia.

However, some notable Senate Democrats up for reelection this year did not vote for this bipartisan amendment.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Bob Casey (D-PA), who are up for reelection in 2024, did not vote for the proposal. It only needed nine more votes for the amendment to pass.

One Republican strategist told Breitbart News, “The American public is increasingly skeptical of these blank checks but Democrats are so committed to Biden’s forever war in Ukraine they won’t even support basic oversight for the billions in taxpayer funds they’re sending overseas.”

The Biden administration this week announced it is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, boosting the total aid past $43 billion.

Former President Donald Trump said, “Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III.” He called to immediately “end the bloodshed in Ukraine” and for a return “to a focus on America’s vital interest.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.