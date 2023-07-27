Poll: Most Voters Do Not Believe Political Prosecutions Will Hurt Donald Trump

Most likely voters do not believe the various political prosecutions will hurt former President Donald Trump’s 2024 prospects, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Will the prosecution of Trump hurt or help his chances of winning next year’s presidential election?”

Most, 55 percent, said the prosecutions will either help the former president or make no difference at all — 23 percent said it will help and 32 percent said it will “not make much difference.” Thirty-five percent, overall, said it will hurt Trump.

Democrats remain far more confident that the political prosecution will hurt Trump — 48 percent. Nearly a quarter said it will not make a difference.

Most Republicans and independents believe the political prosecutions will either help Trump or not make much difference.

More via the survey:

Most who voted for Trump in 2020 – 43% of those surveyed – don’t believe that the criminal charges against the former president will have a negative impact on his chances in 2024. Only 18% of Trump voters think the prosecution of Trump will hurt his chances of winning next year’s presidential election, while 39% say the prosecution will help his chances and 35% believe it will not make much difference. Forty-nine percent (49%) of all Likely Voters say it’s likely they will vote for Trump next year, including 33% who are Very Likely to vote for Trump. Forty-seven percent (47%) aren’t likely to vote for Trump in 2024, including 40% who say they are Not At All Likely to vote for him.

The survey was taken July 23-25, 2023, among 989 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error; it follows months of political prosecution against the former president. He already has been indicted twice since announcing his presidential campaign — once in March at the hands of a Manhattan grand jury and Soros-tied District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which includes 34 counts of falsifying business records related to so-called “hush money” payments.

VIDEO: “Since You Can’t Beat Him, You Indict Him!” — Group Wearing “Blacks for Trump” Shirts Chant Near Manhattan Courthouse

Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

He faced a federal indictment shortly afterwards at the hands of U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith, accusing Trump of mishandling classified information.

VIDEO: Trump Departs His Resort in Miami to Head to Courthouse for Arraignment

C-SPAN

Last week, Trump revealed that he is also the target of the January 6 investigation.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter, (again it was Sunday night) stating I am the TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always mean an Arrest and Indictment,” he posted on Truth Social.

“This has been a never ending fight since the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” Trump continued, blasting the weaponized DOJ.

According to NBC, “Trump’s attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro have met with prosecutors in Smith’s office, according to three sources.” They were told, according to the report, to “expect an indictment.”

