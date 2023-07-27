Ron DeSantis: ‘Yes’ Anthony Fauci Should Be Prosecuted

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a discussion with Outkick’s Clay Travis.

“If you were president, do you think Fauci should be prosecuted?” Travis asked the presidential hopeful.

“Yes, I mean, he is guilty of lying before Congress. I mean, give me a break,” he said, explaining that it raises an issue, however, in that the swamp tends to protect itself.

“How do you get good policy to stick … what are what are kind of the pressure points? One of the problems we have in D.C. is if you’re part of a swamp … the D.C., that area jury pool, is people like Fauci would be protected in that,” he said, describing it has a huge hurdle.

“I’m not saying it’s not justified to go ahead, but that’d be a huge hurdle. Flip side. It’s like, you know, you’re a Republican, you’re jaywalking. Oh, man, they’re gonna get you. They’re gonna go after you,” he continued, adding that he believes an American defendant in D.C. should “have the right to remove the case to their home district.”

“You have a decent imbalance and accountability, where if you want to hold the swamp accountable, man. They have the ability to nullify that accountability. Very, very bad,” he added.

DESANTIS says “YES!” he would prosecute Fauci as president. pic.twitter.com/Kf62DCgucS — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 26, 2023

DeSantis’s remarks follow Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) telling Breitbart News Daily during a discussion last week that he has referred Fauci for prosecution due to the former White House medical adviser lying during his testimony before Congress. He pointed to further evidence of that with the emergence of an email featuring Fauci summarizing a phone call in early 2020.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“This is when they’re just beginning to look into the pandemic. And in that email, he basically says, ‘Yes, we’re suspicious that this could be a manipulated virus because it came from a lab in Wuhan, where they do gain of function research,’ and he describes the research,” Paul said. “Well, this directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie,” he said.

FLASHBACK: Rand Paul Questions Fauci on Gain of Function

Senate HELP Committee

“That’s why we ended up referring him again this week to the Department of Justice, for prosecution for lying to Congress,” Paul revealed during the discussion.

LISTEN to the entire discussion below: