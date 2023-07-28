Abortion giant Planned Parenthood has paid for the advertising space for six billboard locations throughout the Treasure Valley in Idaho to direct pregnant women to out-of-state abortions, KTVB7 reported this week.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) CEO Rebecca Gibron told the local news outlet that the billboards are in response to pro-life laws in Idaho and for women who are unsure if it is legal to leave the state to get an abortion.

“We’ve created this information campaign to let Idahoans know where they can access safe and legal abortion outside of the state of Idaho,” Gibron said. “We intend to have these up for a good deal of time, to help bring awareness for Idahoans who need access to abortion care, to bring awareness to where they can receive that care out of the state of Idaho.”

Abortion is limited in the state except for cases of rape with a police report, incest, or to save the life of the mother. Abortionists who perform an abortion in the state could be liable for a minimum of $20,000 in civil court per harmed party, along with two years in prison.

Gibron claimed that women may be confused about the legality of out-of-state abortions because of a letter from Attorney General Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) to state Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa) in which he stated: “An Idaho health care professional who refers a woman across state lines has given support or aid to the woman in performing or attempting to perform an abortion and has thus violated the statute.” The letter came shortly after the legislature passed an abortion trafficking bill, which prevents minors from obtaining abortions in other states without parental consent.