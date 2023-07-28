Poll: Less than Half Approve of Joe Biden on Key Issues

Less than half of registered voters approve of President Joe Biden on a range of key issues, July’s Harvard/Harris survey found.

Overall, less than half — 42 percent — at least somewhat approve of Biden, compared to 55 percent who at least somewhat disapprove.

Biden’s approval on key issues is not much better. He continues to garner a low approval rating, 38 percent, on his handling of the economy. Another 35 percent approve of his handling of inflation, down from 38 percent who said the same in February.

Biden also sees 38 percent approval on immigration and 37 percent approval on dealing with violence and crime in the country, the latter of which is down five points since March.

Less than half, 47 percent, approve of Biden’s job stimulation, and 43 percent approve of his fighting of terrorism. Forty-two percent approve of his handling of foreign affairs as well as administering the government, and half approve of his reaction to the coronavirus.

Coinciding with Biden’s lower approval ratings is that voters are souring on the Democrat Party. Fifty-six percent now disapprove of the Democrat Party, ticking back up from the 53 percent who said the same in May.

This same survey also examined voters’ sentiments on Biden’s mental fitness and found 59 percent expressing doubts about his mental acumen. Further, 68 percent, overall, believe he is showing he is too old to be president.

NBC news reporters Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, and Monica Alba recently published a piece detailing modifications to Biden’s day-to-day scheduling, largely due to these concerns, as Breitbart News detailed.

The survey was taken July 19-20, 2023, among 2,068 registered voters.