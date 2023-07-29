Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Make America Great Again Rally in Erie, PA

Former President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 29.

Trump spoke Friday night at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner, along with a dozen other declared Republican presidential candidates including his former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The former president laid out his policy positions for a second White House bid on Friday:

I would immediately cancel every single open borders policy of the Biden administration and stop the invasion of criminals, in many cases, coming into our country. I had the safest border in the history of our country, and we will do it again, and we’ll get it done very quickly. On day one, I will sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on children. I will keep men out of women’s sports and you know nobody’s been tougher on that than me. How ridiculous is that? And I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation – can you believe we even have to say this? – in all 50 states.

Trump defiantly declared “I will obliterate the deep state” in his Friday speech one day after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed new charges against him in the case against the former president for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Smith’s superseding indictment brought three new charges against Trump and added a maintenance worker at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence as a defendant. Trump declared he would fire Smith if he was re-elected in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“I just heard it as I’m sitting down. This is harassment. This is election interference,” Trump said when asked to respond to the superseding indictment and additional charges. “I’m protected by the Presidential Records Act totally. It shouldn’t even be a case. It’s not a criminal case.”

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Smith filed new charges against Trump the day after Joe Biden’s Department of Justice’s sweetheart plea deal with the president’s son Hunter Biden fell apart.