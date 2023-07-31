Poll: 60% Say Joe Biden Covering Up His Involvement in Family Deals 

Sixty percent of voters believe President Joe Biden is working to cover up his involvement in his family’s business deals with foreign adversaries, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Monday.

The poll asked respondents, “How likely is it that Joe Biden has been part of an illegal cover-up to hide his involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals?”

Overall, 60 percent said they believe Joe Biden “has been part of an illegal cover-up to hide his involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals.” Forty-five percent said a cover-up is very likely. Thirty-four percent said it is not likely, including 18 percent who believe it is not at all likely.

The poll also asked independent voters, “One of Hunter Biden’s former business partners says that, when he was vice president, Joe Biden took part in telephone conversations with their foreign clients. How serious of a scandal is this?”

Overall, 60 percent said it is “concerning” that Hunter Biden reportedly put then-Vice President Joe Biden on calls with family business associates upwards of two dozen times.

Among the 60 percent, 49 percent say it is very concerning, and 16 percent say somewhat concerning. Fourteen percent say it is not very concerning. Only 13 percent believe it is not concerning at all.

The poll sampled 1,027 likely voters from July 26-27 and 30, 2023, with a ± three percent margin of error.

When Breitbart News asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her reaction to the poll, she was surprised the numbers were not worse for Joe Biden.

“I actually, actually think it’s higher,” she said. “I think the American people are always way ahead of Washington.”

“The American people know the truth,” she added. “It’s easy to see, as plain as day, and it’s just time for time for Congress to catch up.”

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner who testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, reportedly planned to tell the committee that he witnessed Hunter Biden using his father’s influence during business meetings by calling the former vice president.

Archer was Hunter Biden’s right-hand man for decades. They attended Yale together in the late 1990s. Archer became the vice chairman of finance for John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign, where he connected with his college classmate Chris Heinz, Kerry’s stepson and another Biden family business partner.

Archer was also an important member of the Biden family business. He was photographed playing golf with then-Vice President Joe Biden in Southhampton, New York, in 2014.

That same year, Archer served with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukraine-based energy company. Archer resigned from Burisma’s board after his arrest in 2016. Authorities convicted Archer of defrauding a Native American tribal entity in 2022, and he was ordered to pay a $43,954,416.75 judgment to the victims.

Some of Archer’s largest deals involved Bohai Harvest, an entity controlled by Chinese state-owned interests. Breitbart News reported:

A little backstory: In December 2013, Hunter Biden helped start a Chinese private equity fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). The American partners held their interests in the company through a shell company called Rosemont Seneca Thornton. Senate investigators later revealed that Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on February 14, 2014, raising concerns about Hunter Biden’s possible relationship with the Russian oligarch.

