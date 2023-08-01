Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) is once again calling on former President Donald Trump to end his presidential campaign after Special Counsel Jack Smith unsealed a four-count indictment against Trump on charges related to January 6.

“This is another sad day for America with a former President being charged criminally for obstructing the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “January 6 is a day that calls for accountability for those responsible. I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy.”

Trump was indicted by a Washington, DC, grand jury on Tuesday on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights concerning the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Hutchinson, who has not yet reached the 40,000 grassroots donor threshold to join the first GOP primary debate, shared a similar message to Twitter along with a donation link and a plea to help him “qualify for the debates.”

“Now, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible,” Hutchinson said before calling on Trump to drop out of the race. “The latest indictment reaffirms my earlier call that Donald Trump should step away from the campaign for the good of the country. If not, the voters must choose a different path.”

This is not the first time Hutchinson has called on Trump to end his presidential campaign. When news broke of Smith’s initial indictment against Trump stemming from his handling of White House documents, Hutchinson called it a “sad day for our country” and urged Trump to drop out.

Similarly, Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out after a New York grand jury indicted him, arguing “the office is more important than any individual person.”

