Donald Trump Superseding Indictment Arraignment Set for August 10

A federal judge set former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on the superseding indictment filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith last week for August 10.

In a paperless order, Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres scheduled Trump’s arraignment for August 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Fort Pierce Federal Courthouse in Florida. U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard will preside over Trump’s second arraignment in the federal criminal case against him.

Trump rearraignment on superseding indictment in Florida set for Aug. 10. Order doesn’t address whether he’ll be required to attend in person or permitted to waive his appearance (which DOJ has said it’s fine with) pic.twitter.com/AfQvTkjlXC — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 1, 2023

Last week, Smith charged Trump, his valet Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago’s maintenance man Carlos De Oliveira with new criminal charges.

As Breitbart News reported:

Smith charged Trump with one count of willful retention of national defense documents and two counts of obstruction. Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, who was previously charged in the first indictment, also received two new obstruction-related charges. The superseding indictment also charged Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago’s head of maintenance, with altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Nauta’s arraignment is set for the same day as Trump’s, while De Oliveira’s arraignment occurred Monday.

Smith alleges that Trump kept a classified U.S. document detailing a military attack plan against Iran, which he showed to several individuals at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The indictment also alleges that Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira asked a Mar-a-Lago staffer to delete security footage to prevent it from ending up in front of a federal grand jury.

With the additional charges, Trump is now facing 40 counts in the criminal case.

Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial in this case for next May, just months before the 2024 presidential election.

