Kamala Harris Rushes to Center Stage as Joe Biden Hits the Beach

Expect to see – and hear – plenty more from Vice President Kamala Harris this week as President Joe Biden takes ten days to put his feet up on a beachfront summer vacation.

The Hill reports Harris has filled the president’s absence with multiple media appearances and interviews, all designed to thrust her into the public gaze as the Biden White House readies for the 2024 campaign ahead.

The outlet states Harris “began her jam-packed week by sitting down with ABC News for a one-on-one interview. She will later meet with a foreign leader, travel to Florida and Wisconsin, and deliver remarks Friday on the monthly jobs report, something Biden typically does.”

One former Harris aide told the Hill the increased visibility is regarded as a clear positive for the vice president, giving her a platform with the Democratic base, with donors and with leaders in key swing states as she seeks to solidify her role for 2024 and beyond.

“If I were her, I’d want to have a visible role heading into the election sending my ire at Republicans who are saying and doing insane things,” the erstwhile aide said.

According to the Hill, Harris sat down with ABC News for a nationally televised interview that aired Monday addressing her concerns over migrants being bussed to Washington, D.C.

Come Tuesday, Harris is destined for Orlando, Fla., where she will speak in DeSantis’ backyard at the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Women’s Missionary Convention.

On Wednesday, Harris will meet with the prime minister of Mongolia before flying to Wisconsin, a key swing state, to speak about the Biden administration’s investments in making internet more accessible and affordable.

It doesn’t end their for Harris as she works to engage an indifferent public sceptical about her suitability for high office.

She will also use the visit to attend a pair of fundraisers, the Hill points out.

Harris’ office said she will “deliver remarks on Jobs Day” on Friday following the release of the July jobs report.