Left Melts Down over Trump Comparing Jack Smith’s Indictments to Nazis

The left has been melting down since former President Donald Trump compared special prosecutor Jack Smith’s string of indictments to Nazi Germany.

In a statement on Truth Social, the former president issued a scathing rebuke of Jack Smith indicting him on charges related to January 6, comparing it to actions taken by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the campaign said on Truth Social.

“These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before,” the campaign added.

In response, Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt called the comparison “completely inappropriate.”

“Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful,” Greenblatt said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other news outlets like the Daily Beast and CNN’s Jake Tapper were equally incensed by the former president’s comparison to Nazis.

As Breitbart News has highlighted on several occasions, the ADL has been selective in its condemnation of political campaigns citing the Nazis, often giving Democrats a pass while coming down hard on Republicans.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and its CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, demanded President Donald Trump apologize for his supposedly weak criticism of the “Proud Boys” — after refusing to criticize Joe Biden for comparing Trump to Nazi arch-propagandist Joseph Goebbels. On Saturday, Biden compared Trump to Nazi propaganda minister Goebbels, a rabid antisemite and close aide to Adolf Hitler. Former Democrat state lawmaker Dov Hikind pointed out that Biden’s comment was a desecration of the Holocaust. As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, the ADL failed to criticize the comparison for three days. It only made a statement after challenged to do so by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), and failed to mention Biden by name.

President Joe Biden himself famously compared former President Donald Trump to Nazis during the 2020 campaign.

“In the last weeks of his campaign, Biden compared Trump to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, a vicious antisemite who was one of Hitler’s most trusted aides,” noted Joel Pollak. “In late October, his campaign released a video recorded by the Black Eyed Peas that compared Trump to Hitler himself, and implied that his supporters were like Germans who saluted the Nazi regime.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.