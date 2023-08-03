Sanctuary County Freed from Prison Illegal Alien Convicted of Raping Girl

A sanctuary county in Maryland freed an illegal alien from prison, without turning him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, after he was convicted of raping a girl and was later arrested for sexually assaulting a woman.

In July 2015, the 37-year-old Nigerian national arrived in the United States on a temporary visa, which he then violated by refusing to leave the country at his required departure date — thus becoming an illegal alien. ICE officials, in a press release, did not name the illegal alien despite his conviction for child sex crimes.

In December 2017, the illegal alien was arrested in Prince George’s County, a sanctuary jurisdiction, for first and second-degree rape of a girl.

Then, in February 2019, he was arrested again in Prince George’s County for third-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sexual offense for crimes he committed against the same victim.

The illegal alien was convicted of second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense against a minor and received a 20-year sentence but had 15 years of that sentence suspended, and a 10-year sentence also had all 10 years suspended.

Ultimately, the illegal alien was released from prison and given just five years of supervised probation for the rape conviction and five years of supervised probation for third-degree sexual offense.

In September 2021, the illegal alien was again arrested in Prince George’s County for third-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sexual offense for sexually assaulting a woman.

Months later, in March 2022, the district court ordered the charges against the illegal alien to be declared inactive and thus not prosecuted so long as he followed certain terms. This month, the illegal alien was arrested outside his residence and he remains in ICE custody until his deportation to Nigeria.

“This Nigerian national was arrested for rape and later released only to commit another sexual crime against the same victim,” ICE official Darius Reeves said in a statement. “The noncitizen used despicable predatory tactics to victimize and later re-victimize a Maryland child … we will relentlessly pursue such offenders who intend harm to our residents.”

