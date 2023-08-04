An illegal alien is accused of physically and sexually abusing his teenage daughter, in addition to starving her, in Lancaster County, Nebraska.

Alvaro Gomez-Lopez, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault for crimes against his daughter.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Gomez-Lopez illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border about six months before arriving in Nebraska. Gomez-Lopez is among 1.5 million known got-aways who have crossed the border since President Joe Biden took office.

Last month, police said Gomez-Lopez demanded his 17-year-old daughter be brought illegally across the southern border as well, making financial arrangements for her through the Mexican drug cartels which ultimately had her transported to his residence in Nebraska against her will.

After her arrival, Gomez-Lopez allegedly made his daughter work inside and outside their residence — forcing her to pay off smuggling debts to the cartels without her consent.

Prior to her contacting the police, the girl said she had been starved by Gomez-Lopez for five days. Likewise, police allege that the girl was sexually abused by Gomez-Lopez. After police were contacted, the girl was immediately taken out of Gomez-Lopez’s residence and put into the care of the state.

Police arrested Gomez-Lopez on August 1 at his residence. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to ensure that Gomez-Lopez is detained and deported if he is released from local custody.

