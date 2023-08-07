Devon Archer’s wife, Krista Archer, falsely claimed she had no involvement in her husband’s business activities, despite evidence to the contrary.

Krista Archer holds a ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed investment fund, BHR Partners, according to legal documents unearthed by nonprofit Marco Polo and exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

“I have no idea what he did in his business,” Krista Archer told the Daily Mail in July. “I’m a doctor, I go to work and mind my own business.”

“I swear I don’t. I stay out of it,” she claimed.

Krista Archer’s stake in BHR Partners is notable because Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, testified before Congress about BHR Partners without mentioning the Archer family’s ongoing interest in the global fund. Such information could be relevant to the congressional probe into the Biden family.

Krista Archer is a medical doctor. She practices medicine in New York City at Northwell Health/Lenox Hill Hospital, where she specializes in podiatry. She sports her own foot care retail line called the Arch and has made a number of appearances on network television.

According to an “Equity Transfer Agreement” obtained by Breitbart News, Krista Archer acquired a ten percent stake in BHR Partners on March 18, 2017, from Devon Archer through Ulysses Diversified, Inc. The entity is a Delaware corporation dating back to 2016. The corporation’s address is tied to an address in a commercial office space complex in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Archer family’s ten percent stake through Ulysses in BHR Partners is significant. The Bank of China, a state-owned bank, controls BHR Partners.

The fund claims it maintains 22 billion Chinese Yuan (RMB) in various portfolio companies, translating to more than three billion USD. It reports investments in Didi Chuxing, a Chinese technology group, CATL, a lithium-ion manufacturer, Megvii, a deep-learning software developer, and a biotechnology company, Insilico Medicine.

Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Jonathan Li cofounded BHR Partners in 2013. The deal occurred ten days after then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden visited China.

Jonathan Li, the CEO of the investment fund, is widely known for reaching out to then-Vice President Joe Biden through Hunter Biden and Devon Archer for advice about a college application for his son.

Archer told House investigators last week that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone more than 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.” One of those calls occurred during a dinner in China with Li. Another individual associated with BHR Partners is Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, who controls Hunter Biden’s stake in BHR Partners through Skaneateles, LLC, Breitbart News reported in April.