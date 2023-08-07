Jill Biden Courts Drag Queens: ‘This Photo Says It All’

First Lady Jill Biden is wielding her influence in the public sphere by meeting with drag queens while Americans suffer from rising prices and crime under her husband’s administration.

A photo recently surfaced showing Jill Biden posing with drag queens at the San Francisco event space Welcome to Manny’s. The event space describes itself as a “community focused meeting and learning place” that encourages meetings and engagement with “civic leaders, elected officials, artists, activists, changemakers, and each other.”

Welcome to Manny’s shared an image of Jill Biden flanked by five drag queens, declaring that the event space is “unapologetically queer and unapologetically political.”

“This photo says it all – San Francisco queens meeting the First Lady of the United States of America in a civic meeting space in the Mission District of my fair city of San Francisco,” the event space wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny’s (@welcometomannys)

However, the commenters were not as thrilled as the host.

“All manner of perversion with the flotus in the middle of it all. What an absolute disgrace,” one remarked.

“Lmaooooo bunch of child groomers,” another said.

This is far from the Biden administration’s first public embrace of drag queens and the overall LGBT agenda. In December 2022, President Biden actually invited drag queen activist Marti Cummings to the White House for the signing of the “Respect for Marriage Act.”

“To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel,” Cummings tweeted at the time.

Some of his past social media statements, however, began to surface, essentially showcasing child grooming.

“Another Instagram post featured Cummings posing with a child alongside several scantily-clad drag queens that featured the following caption: ‘he was so excited & said he wants to perform with us next year,’” Breitbart News detailed.

RELATED — Lizzo Brings Drag Queens on Stage to Protest TN Legislation Banning Drag Shows Around Kids

@SuperWomanWendy / POP NATION /TMX

In one tweet that surfaced, Cummings wrote, “The kids are out to sing and suck D!” Videos also surfaced, one of which featured Cummings talking about gay sex “with as many as 52 men in a year (one per week).”

Another post shows Cummings flanked by children, expressing his love of participating in Drag Queen Story Hour.

“Despite what conservatives say, this family friend event is a way to spread joy, teach acceptance & love. A way to bring people together. Kids just want to hear their favorite stories…keep spreading hate because I’m gonna keep spreading joy,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by martigcummings (@martigcummings)

The Biden White House also went all out during a pride month celebration at the White House over the summer, which featured transgender activist Rose Montoya and other transgender activists flashing their bare chests during the pride celebration. After intense backlash, the White House banned them from future events.