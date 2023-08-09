A plurality of U.S. voters believe states should “ban all gender transition treatments for minors and stop discussion of gender ideology in all public schools,” a recent YouGov poll found.

Forty-one percent of voters are in favor of banning sex change hormones and treatments for minors and ridding public schools of gender ideology propaganda, which is a higher percentage than other alternatives listed in the survey.

In comparison, 32 percent agree with the statement that “states should protect the rights of transgender adults to live as they want but implement stronger regulations on puberty blockers, transition surgeries, and sports participation for transgender minors.” Just 26 percent agree with the radical position that “states should protect all transgender youth by providing access to puberty blockers and transition surgeries if desired, and allowing them to participate fully in all activities and sports as the gender of their choice.”

The difference in support of these ideas is most striking by political affiliation. Democrat voters are most in support of allowing minors to take hormones, puberty blockers, and have sex-mutilating surgeries — a position extremely unpopular with Republicans and independents. The survey found that 50 percent, or half, of Democrat voters agree that states should allow minors to attempt to transform into the opposite sex. Just 15 percent of independents and 3 percent of GOP voters agree.

Independent voters are mostly split between “protect[ing] the rights of transgender adults” while implementing stronger regulations on child transitions and sports participation (42 percent), and outright banning procedures and gender ideology instruction in school (43 percent).

Unsurprisingly, GOP voters are most supportive of outlawing the mutilation of sex-confused children and banning gender ideology in schools at 73 percent. However, 24 percent of Republicans believe “states should protect the rights of transgender adults to live as they want but implement stronger regulations on puberty blockers, transition surgeries, and sports participation for transgender minors.”

YouGov conducted the survey with an online sample of 3,012 U.S. voters from June 20 to June 29 with a margin of error of ±1.9 percent.

