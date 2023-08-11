Elise Stefanik: David Weiss Is ‘Compromised and Cannot Be Trusted’

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) released a statement following Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing U.S. prosecutor David Weiss special counsel in the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden.

“This is absolutely unacceptable to the American people. David Weiss is compromised and cannot be trusted to conduct a fair investigation into Hunter Biden,” Stefanik said in the statement.

“It was David Weiss who signed off on Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal that was so outrageous a federal judge threw it out,” she observed, promising that House Republicans will “continue our constitutional duty of oversight, following the facts wherever they lead.”

My full statement on the appointment of Special Counsel David Weiss.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on Friday, conveniently doing so the day after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said he would summon members of the Biden family to testify.

“This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals,” Comer said in a statement following the news.

He continued:

The Justice Department’s misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden. Justice Department officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to Joe Biden, tipped off the Biden transition team and Hunter Biden’s lawyers about planned interviews and searches, and attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal.

Comer said the announcement is “really” about the Biden Justice Department “trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.”

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened,” he vowed.

“We will also continue to work with the House Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means to root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers,” Comer added.

🚨STATEMENT🚨 This move by AG Garland is part of the Justice Department's efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of @GOPoversight's mounting evidence of President Biden's role in his family's schemes selling 'the brand' for millions of dollars to foreign nationals.

“We’re not ending our investigation,” Republicans on the Oversight Committee vowed.

We're not ending our investigation.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) concurred.

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy said.

“If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?” he asked. “House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”