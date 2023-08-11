House Republicans are seemingly unified in condemning U.S. prosecutor David Weiss’s appointment as a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, including several moderate members of the GOP conference.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in the “ongoing investigation” into Hunter Biden, “as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said he hopes Weiss “gets to the truth,” but expressed concern with his appointment.

“I hope Special Counsel David Weiss informs Americans just how many millions of dollars Hunter Biden made on what his ex-partner called an “illusion” of access, and if the President financially benefited,” Bacon said. “How many LLCs were actually formed to mask where the money was sent? The President denied any involvement, but now we know he was on approximately 20 phone calls. I hope the Special Counsel gets to the truth.”

“At the same time, I’m concerned that Special Counsel Weiss previously recommended a sweetheart deal for Hunter that was rightfully rejected by the judge,” Bacon added.

Weiss’s office brokered the “sweetheart” plea deal for Hunter Biden in his tax and firearm criminal case that Judge Maryellen Norieka ultimately rejected. That case is likely headed for trial as Hunter Biden’s attorneys and federal prosecutors are unlikely to reach another agreement, NBC News reported Friday.

Weiss’s appointment also came one day after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced he would subpoena members of the Biden family to testify before his committee.

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) called Weiss’s appointment “a clear attempt to cover up mounting evidence from the House Oversight Committee.”

Langworthy said:

Attorney General Garland’s decision is a clear attempt to cover up mounting evidence from the House Oversight Committee, exposing President Biden’s involvement in his family’s pay-for-play schemes with foreign nationals. The Department’s misconduct already allowed the clock to run out on serious crimes committed by Hunter Biden, while officials ignored incriminating leads and negotiated a lenient plea deal. This move underscores the Biden Justice Department’s bid to obstruct congressional oversight of the President’s corruption and compromised leadership. The Oversight Committee will not be stopped in its investigation and pursuit of the facts for the American people.

An IRS whistleblower testified that Weiss’s previous request to be appointed special counsel was denied.

The statements from moderate Reps. Bacon and Langworthy are aligned with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) views on Weiss’s appointment.

“This action by Biden’s [Department of Justice (DOJ)] cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy posted online. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak detailed, Weiss’s appointment as special counsel may violate federal law because he was not chosen from outside the government.

