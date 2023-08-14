Joe Biden Slammed for ‘Disgraceful’ Response to Hawaii Disaster: ‘Katrina Moment?’

President Joe Biden is being slammed for his “disgraceful response” — being termed his “Katrina moment” — after appearing unconcerned by the rising death toll in Hawaii when he offered “no comment” when asked about the current catastrophe after reclining at a Delaware beach.

On Sunday evening, the president reportedly said he had “no comment” when asked about the rising death toll from the devastating Hawaii fires that have ravaged Maui since Tuesday.

“After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii. ‘No comment,’ he said before heading home,” tweeted Bloomberg White House reporter Justin Sink along with a photo of Biden on the beach surrounded by several people in beach chairs.

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii “No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

In response, many took to social media to voice outrage over the president’s “appalling” response.

“Hawaii is part of the United States, right? How could the President of the United States not have a comment on the unfolding tragedy there?” asked Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

“We are [a] Nation in decline led by a sandcastle commander in chief who spends more time on applying sunblock than he does on the struggle facing millions of Americans,” he added.

Hawaii is part of the United States, right? How could the President of the United States not have a comment on the unfolding tragedy there? We are Nation in decline led by a sandcastle commander in chief who spends more time on applying sunblock than he does on the struggle… pic.twitter.com/ndrkGqVbcT — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 14, 2023

“While Americans in Hawaii are missing loved ones and have lost their homes, Joe Biden vacations on the beach,” wrote Congressman Bob Good (R-VA). “Is this the famous ‘compassion’ the media has told us about?”

“Jill Biden in 2020: Epathy [sic] is on the ballot Joe Biden in 2023: ‘No Comment’ on Hawaii,” wrote Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-TX).

Jill Biden in 2020: Epathy is on the ballot Joe Biden in 2023: 'No Comment' on Hawaii pic.twitter.com/OKugw4TwfW — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores_TX) August 14, 2023

“Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to comment on the HORRIBLE tragedy in Hawaii. Too busy vacationing at the beach,” wrote Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“The tragic truth is he’s not the one running the country. He has NO IDEA what’s going on,” he added. “We deserve MUCH BETTER!”

“Joe Biden: Send more billions to Ukraine! No comment for Maui. If you are in Maui and need help go to: https://disasterassistance.gov,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Joe Biden: Send more billions to Ukraine! No comment for Maui. If you are in Maui and need help go to:https://t.co/rxXBmKZumH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 14, 2023

“Beachfront Biden doesn’t care about Real Americans,” tweeted the GOP House Judiciary account.

Beachfront Biden doesn’t care about Real Americans. https://t.co/c8316U7mj4 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 14, 2023

“Endless Billions for Ukraine, but not even a comment for Maui,” wrote Donald Trump Jr., along with an “#AmericaLast” hashtag.

Endless Billions for Ukraine, but not even a comment for Maui #AmericaLast https://t.co/S20Rmk31TP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 14, 2023

“Instead of addressing the crisis in Hawaii, Joe Biden went on vacation… again,” tweeted the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) account.

Instead of addressing the crisis in Hawaii, Joe Biden went on vacation… again pic.twitter.com/vmO0l1wKrD — CPAC (@CPAC) August 14, 2023

“In Maui: 93 (& counting) Americans are dead. 1,000 are missing. One of the most beautiful places on earth has been reduced to cinders. In Delaware: @JoeBiden can’t be bothered to care,” wrote former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari lake.

“Putting America First means getting this joker out of the White House,” she added.

In Maui: 93 (& counting) Americans are dead. 1,000 are missing. One of the most beautiful places on earth has been reduced to cinders. In Delaware:@JoeBiden can't be bothered to care. Putting America First means getting this joker out of the White House. https://t.co/c2Pc2NDRRK — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 14, 2023

“@JoeBiden rode his bike to the beach while the people of Lahaina, Hawaii dug through the ashes of their shattered community. And Nero fiddled while Rome burned. They treat us like serfs,” she wrote in another tweet.

“In 2024, We The People will remind them who’s REALLY in charge,” she added.

“The Heritage Foundation found that the United States’ current $113 billion in aid to Ukraine costs $900 per American household. Meanwhile, Biden has no comment for Americans in Maui,” wrote Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL).

“I bet if Hunter Biden had business in Hawaii they would have received the much needed support and funding,” he added.

The Heritage Foundation found that the United States’ current $113 billion in aid to Ukraine costs $900 per American household. Meanwhile, Biden has no comment for Americans in Maui. I bet if Hunter Biden had business in Hawaii they would have received the much needed support… https://t.co/gyWSrZ1jYC — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) August 14, 2023

“Joe Biden can’t be bothered to break his vacation and comment on the Hawaii disaster. A no comment?! So bad,” wrote radio host Clay Travis.

Joe Biden can’t be bothered to break his vacation and comment on the Hawaii disaster. A no comment?! So bad. pic.twitter.com/sfHmRXt5yV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 14, 2023

“Disgraceful response by President Biden. A ‘no comment’ and then a smirk when asked about the horrendous Maui disaster.. just appalling,” wrote media personality Piers Morgan.

Disgraceful response by President Biden. A ‘no comment’ and then a smirk when asked about the horrendous Maui disaster.. just appalling. pic.twitter.com/4eCXJIkhK2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2023

“Biden doesn’t give AF about the suffering people of Maui. Or the suffering people of East Palestine, Ohio. Or the suffering people in border towns. Or the suffering people anywhere in America,” wrote Monica Crowley, the former Trump assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Treasury Department.

Biden doesn’t give AF about the suffering people of Maui. Or the suffering people of East Palestine, Ohio. Or the suffering people in border towns. Or the suffering people anywhere in America. pic.twitter.com/s3hUNe3msa — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 14, 2023

“Is this Joe Biden’s Katrina moment?” asked Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Here’s the moment where Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to comment on the shockingly high and growing death toll from the Maui fires. Reports are mounting that residents were not alerted to the imminent danger, that there were not adequate emergency response teams in place, and that the devastation has exposed a failure of state and national leadership. The death toll is currently 96, though the lack of quality intel has led some to estimate the number could reach as high as 1,000 when all the deceased are accounted for,” he wrote, adding, “Prayerfully those estimates will be proven untrue.”

Is this Joe Biden’s Katrina moment? Here’s the moment where Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to comment on the shockingly high and growing death toll from the Maui fires. Reports are mounting that residents were not alerted to the imminent danger, that there were not adequate… pic.twitter.com/oE95QgUs5J — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 14, 2023

The wildfires in Maui are the deadliest in the country’s modern history.

So far, at least 96 have been confirmed dead, with over a thousand unaccounted for, as Breitbart News reported.

The fires began on Tuesday, amid severe winds caused by Hurricane Dora passing near the Aloha State.

President Biden did issue a statement via the White House last Wednesday, expressing his and First Lady Jill Biden’s “deepest condolences” before his “no comment” remark on Sunday.

One of the fires destroyed the historic city of Lahaina — the original capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Most of the city was burned to the ground, leaving destruction some residents described as apocalyptic.

The damage is estimated to be over $5 billion.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.