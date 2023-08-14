President Joe Biden reportedly said he had “no comment” when asked Sunday about the rising death toll from the devastating Hawaii fires.

Bloomberg’s White House reporter Justin Sink tweeted the president’s claimed response Sunday evening from Delaware:

“After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii,” Sink posted on X. “‘No comment,’ he said before heading home.”

Sink also posted a photo of Biden on the beach surrounded by several people in beach chairs.

Biden arrived at his beach home on Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He returned to the White House on Monday morning.

Joe Concha, a columnist for The Messenger noted Biden’s last 24 posts on X were “pats on the back from protecting land to Bidenomics.”

“You have to go back 25 to see anything regarding Maui. The president is at his beach house in Delaware, where he just gave a ‘no comment’ to a reporter asking about Maui. Stunning,” he posted.

The last 24 tweets from the POTUS account are pats on the back from protecting land to Bidenomics. You have go back 25 to see anything regarding Maui. The president is at his beach house in Delaware, where he just gave a "no comment" to a reporter. asking about Maui. Stunning. https://t.co/OMhQMluaCA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 14, 2023

The last time Biden posted about the fires in Hawaii was August 10, saying: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui. Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed.”

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui. Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed. We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 9, 2023

The wildfires in Maui are the deadliest in the United States’ modern history.

So far, at least 96 have been confirmed dead, with over 1,000 unaccounted for, as Breitbart News reported.

The fires began on Tuesday, amid severe winds caused by Hurricane Dora passing near Hawaii. One of the fires destroyed the historic city of Lahaina, which was the original capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Most of the city was burned to the ground, leaving destruction that some residents described as apocalyptic.

The damage is estimated to be over $5 billion.

