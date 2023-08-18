Pollak on Savage: Trump Could Take Oath of Office in Prison and Walk Free

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak told Dr. Michael Savage on his podcast Friday that it was possible Donald Trump could be railroaded by a D.C jury — but could take the oath of office in prison, pardon himself, and walk out a free man.

The interview, recorded on Wednesday, was released on The Michael Savage Show. Dr. Savage asked Pollak about the possibility, raised by criminal defense attorney Dan Horowitz, that some of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the recent Georgia indictment could “flip” on the former president.

Trump Could Win Election in JAIL?! NEW podcast out tomorrow with @joelpollak Subscribe or listen at https://t.co/oMQkON9f8N pic.twitter.com/n2LsRMvS5c — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) August 17, 2023

Horowitz suggested that Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis would succeed in turning at least some of the co-defendants against Trump — though one of them, former White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows, is already asking to have the case removed to federal court, where he will hope to have charges against him dismissed.

Pollak agreed that it was possible Willis could try to “flip” some of Trump’s former lawyers, aides, and supporters against him. But he noted that they would still be subject to cross-examination.

He suggested that of the four Trump indictments thus far — one in a court in Manhattan; one in federal court in Miami; another in federal court in Washington, D.C.; and another in Fulton County — the one in New York would be easiest to quash.

Likewise, he said, the federal indictment in Miami — the “documents” case — could run into trouble. But Pollak suggested that the indictment in D.C. — the “January 6” case — was in a venue so unfavorable for Trump that it would be relatively easy to imagine the former president being convicted, or even held in pre-trial detention.

Still, he said, Trump might be able to free himself, at least from the federal charges against him, if he won the election.

Pollak asked Savage to picture: “Trump is in prison, wins the election from prison. The Chief Justice walks to the prison, administers the oath of office in prison, whereupon Trump pardons himself, and walks out the front door. … I can already see it.”

Pollak also noted that the January 6 Committee had destroyed some of the evidence it had gathered — conduct far worse than what Trump was accused of doing with his documents — thereby, arguably, denying Trump evidence needed for his defense.

