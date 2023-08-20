Mother Posts At-Home Abortion on TikTok

A mother filmed herself undergoing the chemical abortion process and posted it to TikTok, Newsweek reported Saturday.

Monica, 25, told the outlet that when she posted the video on July 20, she hoped it would help “abortion become[s] more normalized and seen as what it is — healthcare.” In the video, the Los Angeles, California, native shared how she prepared and went through with the abortion of her nine-week-old unborn baby.

“I wanted to create a safe space for women to come forward and share their experiences and stories about their abortions without the fear of being judged or criticized,” Monica, the mother of one daughter, told Newsweek. “I’ve noticed that the media tends to ignore the topic of abortion as a whole and I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I come forward and share my own journey, we can finally talk about it.'”

Monica told the outlet she was “hesitant” to document the abortion because of the response she could receive. The video has since garnered more than 3.1 million views and more than 3,700 comments with various reactions.

@monicathehuman TW: Abortion Pro-Lifers please dni. This is my personal experience with abortion pills and how I prepared for the day. There is a lot left out so if you have any questions please feel free to ask and I’ll do be my best to go into more detail! Side note: I am a 24 year old mother of one. Overall, the pain was at a 10 for me and I have a very high pain tolerance and personally, it felt like being in labor without an epidural. Just note, this experience is NOT expected for everyone! For others it may just feel like a very bad period and I am someone who luckily doesn’t experience period cramps so this is not a usual thing for me! A special shoutout to @Planned Parenthood for helping my experience run smooth and quickly ❤️ My symptoms the first 12 hours: •Slight Nausea in the first 15 min. •Diarrhea •Dizziness •Fatigue after 10 hours My symptoms the morning after: •Spotting Resources: Need to talk to someone about your abortion experience? Text: 617-749-2948 Or Visit: https://www.mahotline.org/ for any info or support to self-manage a miscarriage or abortion #plannedparenthood #abortion #abortionpill #prochoice #abortionexperience #mifepristone #misoprostol ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

Monica said that when disapproving comments rolled in, she “was just so comfortable” with her decision that “none of them fazed [her].”

“There was nothing anyone could have said that would have changed my mind or made me regret posting my video. I helped so many more people than they ever could have with their hatred and that’s what mattered most to me—helping people,” she added.

The abortion pill, mifepristone, works by blocking the action of progesterone, which the mother’s body produces to nourish the pregnancy. When progesterone is blocked, the lining of the mother’s uterus deteriorates, and blood and nourishment are cut off to the developing baby, who then dies inside the mother’s womb. The drug misoprostol (also called Cytotec) then causes contractions and bleeding to expel the baby from the mother’s uterus.

The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found that mifepristone is used for more than half of all abortions in the United States. In 2020, the drug accounted for 53 percent of all abortions, up from 39 percent in 2017.