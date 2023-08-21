White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters she hopes President Joe Biden does not watch, for his sake, Wednesday’s Republican primary debate.

Republican presidential candidates are set to square off on Fox News at 9:00 p.m. EDT Wednesday, August 23. Not all qualified GOP candidates will attend. Former President Donald Trump will forgo the debate. Instead, he is expected to sit for a counter-programming interview with Tucker Carlson.

When questioned how Joe Biden would spend his time Wednesday on vacation in Nevada, Dalton told reporters she did not know but that she hoped he would not spend it watching GOP primary candidates debate current political topics, such as potential impeachment inquiries or Hunter Biden’s legal woes.

“I can’t shed any light on how he’s spending some valuable quality family time out here, but certainly, he’s been engaged on a daily basis and confronting some of these extreme events we’re seeing,” Dalton said.

“I don’t know. I sure hope not,” Dalton added when asked if Biden would watch Wednesday’s debate. “For his sake, but I don’t know.”

Over the weekend, Joe Biden began his vacation to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, with Hunter Biden. The family is staying with billionaire and former Democrat primary rival Tom Steyer.

Biden has spent 373 days — 39.7 percent of his presidency — on vacation since taking office, the Republican National Committee calculated Friday.

Joe Biden’s poll numbers have not improved during his continuous vacations. According to an NPR/Marist College survey, Trump and Biden are virtually tied among all national registered voters, with Biden garnering 47 percent to Trump’s 46 percent. Seven percent remain undecided.

Polling also shows Biden’s age is worrisome for Democrats. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found a majority of Democrats are “concerned” about Biden’s ability to perform his job given his age.

According to a national Emerson College poll, Trump leads Biden and Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West in a hypothetical three-way race for the White House. An Economist/YouGov survey found Trump and Biden are virtually tied in a head-to-head matchup.

