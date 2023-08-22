Exclusive — Jenna Ellis: Georgia Indictment Is ‘Criminalizing the Practice of Law’

Attorney Jenna Ellis, one of 18 co-defendants indicted with former President Donald Trump in Georgia last week on charges of “racketeering” in challenging the 2020 election results, said that the prosecution was “criminalizing the practice of law.”

Ellis spoke exclusively to Breitbart News Sunday host Joel B. Pollak on SiriusXM Patriot 125 Sunday evening in addressing the extraordinary indictment, which has been widely panned as excessive and “unnecessary,” even by critics of the former president

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Ellis with two counts — one of violating the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, and the other of Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Ellis is described in the indictment as having “appeared, spoke[n], and presented witnesses” at meetings in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia; as having encouraged legislators to appoint alternate electors to the Electoral College; and having written memoranda on the constitutional grounds for the vice president to reject the Electoral College votes of contested states — all of which, Pollak noted, seemed to be constitutionally protected actions, with no suggestion Ellis had participated in any “conspiracy” other than the Trump campaign.

Though she could not speak about the specifics of her legal strategy, Ellis said that Republicans had to fight the indictments, while taking the moral high road in the long term.

“We can’t have a response that says OK, we are then going to go after the Democrats with the same sort of weaponization just because they have targeted us. That would be tearing down the protections of the constitution. … We have to take the better path, the conservative path.”

Though she is a supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the upcoming Republican presidential primary, she added that she would have liked to have seem him speak out more forcefully against the indictments targeting Trump and others.

She cited her Christian faith in providing her the confidence to face the charges against her.

Ellis noted that she was raising funds for her defense through a GiveSendGo page, and through the Center for American Liberty.