A federal watchdog has opened an investigation into how President Joe Biden’s Labor Department has handled a surge of migrant children being labor trafficked after having been released into the United States interior from the southern border.

As Breitbart News has reported for months, Biden’s Labor Department, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have overseen a surge of tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) ending up in a labor trafficking pipeline after being released into the U.S. interior.

This week, Bloomberg Law revealed that the Department of Labor Inspector General (IG) announced an investigation into the agency’s handling of the issue.

“Please be advised the Office of Inspector General is initiating a review to determine the Wage and Hour Division’s efforts to curtail child labor law violations, as well as the cause for rising child labor law violations,” Labor Department officials were warned.

The federal probe was opened after a bombshell report from the Labor Department which found that from October 2022 to July 0f this year, there has been a 44 percent increase in children discovered working U.S. jobs in violation of the law — many of whom are UACs.

In July, for example, 16-year-old Duvan Tomas Perez of Guatemala died as a result of injuries while working at one of Mar-Jac Poultry’s meat processing plants in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Perez was a middle school student who arrived in the U.S. six years ago.

Since Biden took office, more than 300,000 UACs have been placed with adult sponsors throughout the U.S., but whistleblowers have warned that HHS is not properly vetting those sponsors and migrant children are ending up in labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and domestic servitude as a result.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, at a hearing last month, could not guarantee that 100 percent of adult sponsors’ homes are inspected before a UAC is placed in their care — a requirement for many pet adoption programs, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) noted.

