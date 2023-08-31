A Canadian man who now identifies as transgender has been transferred to a women’s prison with an actual mother/child unit despite having been convicted of raping a three-month-old infant.

Adam Laboucan was sentenced to an indeterminate prison sentence in 1999 at the age of 17 for raping a three-month-old infant that he had been hired to babysit. The infant had to receive reconstructive surgery in Vancouver as a result of the crime. He was the youngest criminal violent sex offender. Now that he identifies as a woman name Tara Desousa, he has been transferred to the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford. Per Reduxx:

Fraser Valley Institution for Women features a minimum-security annex that hosts a program for incarcerated mothers and their babies. The Mother-Child Program takes place in a house comprised of facilities such as a shared kitchen, lounge and bathroom, as well as multiple bedrooms. It is situated within a compound of similar housing units, much like a neighborhood. Other inmates who are not mothers themselves may be permitted to stay with the mother and child can even apply to serve as babysitters or “aunties”, though they may be subject to a risk assessment, a National Post report revealed. The family must undergo an assessment by a child-welfare agency prior to gaining approval to have a child reside on prison grounds. If permission is granted, children can reside full-time with their mothers up to their fifth birthday and part-time up to their seventh birthday.

In 2018, Laboucan’s dating profile on Canadian Inmates Connect said he has a “vagina” and breast implants.

“I am a transgender woman and I was born a man but now after surgery, I became a full woman,” Laboucan wrote. “I have a vagina, not a penis, and also have 720ccs DD gel implants.”

In 2021, Heather Mason, an advocate for incarcerated women, told the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security that women have been subject to sexual harassment from biological males transferred into their prison after they identify as transgender.

“One of these women reported that while in the mother-child program, two transgender individuals with convictions for pedophilia, Madilyn Harks and Tara Desousa [Laboucan], would loiter near her and her child, making sexist and inappropriate antagonizing comments,” Mason said in her statement.

As Breitbart News reported, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in the state of Indiana recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of a convicted child murderer who was refused transgender surgery.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.