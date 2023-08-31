Doctor Clears Mitch McConnell for Duty After Appearing to Freeze  

Capitol attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan medially cleared Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to return to work after he appeared to freeze again during a public event Wednesday.

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Monahan wrote in his release:

In March, McConnell, 81, was rushed to the hospital upon suffering a concussion after tripping at a reception. He was cleared to return to work in April.

On Wednesday, McConnell froze during a press gaggle in Kentucky, his second scary moment in just over a month after a similar incident occurred at the U.S. Capitol.

WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium

C-SPAN

“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” a spokesperson for McConnell told Breitbart News.

