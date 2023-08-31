Doctor Clears Mitch McConnell for Duty After Appearing to Freeze  

Capitol attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan medially cleared Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to return to work after he appeared to freeze again during a public event Wednesday.
“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Monahan wrote in his release:
New: Capitol attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan says he talked with McConnell & his neurology team. He says McConnell is “medically clear” to keep his sked
“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.” pic.twitter.com/Ti35frbWXn
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 31, 2023
In March, McConnell, 81, was rushed to the hospital upon suffering a concussion after tripping at a reception. He was cleared to return to work in April.
On Wednesday, McConnell froze during a press gaggle in Kentucky, his second scary moment in just over a month after a similar incident occurred at the U.S. Capitol.
BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV
— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023
WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from PodiumC-SPAN
“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” a spokesperson for McConnell told Breitbart News.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.