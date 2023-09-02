Poll: Donald Trump Holds 37-Point Lead in Republican Primary

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government …
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump holds a 37-point lead in the Republican primary race, the latest survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked Republicans and Republican-leaners, “If the Republican presidential primary in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

Trump leads the GOP primary field with a majority support, as 51 percent back him. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in 37 points behind with 14 percent support. No other candidate comes remotely close. Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes in a distant third with five percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in fourth place with four percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence (three percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (two percent), and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (two percent). Everyone else listed on the survey — including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, received zero percent support.

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson (AP Photo).

Another 11 percent said they are not sure, and six percent said they will not vote.

The survey also asked Republicans and Republican-leaning independents whom they would be disappointed to see become the GOP nominee; they were to select all who apply. Fifty-three percent said they would be disappointed if Christie became the nominee, followed by 49 percent who said they would be disappointed if it were Pence.

Nineteen percent said they would be disappointed if the nominee were Trump, while 17 percent said the same of DeSantis and 15 percent said the same of Scott.

Notably, the survey also found Trump edging out President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup post-mugshot:

The survey was taken August 26-29, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

RELATED — Biden Comments on TRUMP’S MUGSHOT Amidst Hail of Boos: “Handsome Guy … Wonderful Guy”

C-SPAN

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.