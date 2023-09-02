Poll: Donald Trump Holds 37-Point Lead in Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump holds a 37-point lead in the Republican primary race, the latest survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked Republicans and Republican-leaners, “If the Republican presidential primary in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

Trump leads the GOP primary field with a majority support, as 51 percent back him. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in 37 points behind with 14 percent support. No other candidate comes remotely close. Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes in a distant third with five percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in fourth place with four percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence (three percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (two percent), and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (two percent). Everyone else listed on the survey — including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, received zero percent support.

Another 11 percent said they are not sure, and six percent said they will not vote.

The survey also asked Republicans and Republican-leaning independents whom they would be disappointed to see become the GOP nominee; they were to select all who apply. Fifty-three percent said they would be disappointed if Christie became the nominee, followed by 49 percent who said they would be disappointed if it were Pence.

Nineteen percent said they would be disappointed if the nominee were Trump, while 17 percent said the same of DeSantis and 15 percent said the same of Scott.

Notably, the survey also found Trump edging out President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup post-mugshot:

🚨 NEW NATIONAL POLL (R) Trump: 44% [+4]

(D) Biden: 43% [-1] [Change vs July 25]

——

GOP PRES:

Trump 52%

DeSantis 16%

Ramaswamy 6%

Haley 4%

Pence 3%

Christie 2%

Scott 2%

——

⦿ YouGov/Economist (B+) | ±3.1%

⦿ 8/26-29 | n=1,303 RV | n=520 GOP RVshttps://t.co/1qvz9z9CO9 pic.twitter.com/h332yiLJ8e — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 30, 2023

The survey was taken August 26-29, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

RELATED — Biden Comments on TRUMP’S MUGSHOT Amidst Hail of Boos: “Handsome Guy … Wonderful Guy”

C-SPAN