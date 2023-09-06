Affiliates of the abortion giant Planned Parenthood are among the recipients of millions of dollars from the federal government aimed at preventing teen pregnancies.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in late August that it is dumping another $23 million into the Office of Population Affairs’ (OPA) Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (TPP). HHS describes TPP as a “national, competitive program that provides funding to replicate and scale evidence-based programs and develop and evaluate new and innovative approaches to prevent unintentional teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among adolescents, promote positive youth development, and advance equity in adolescent health.”

Among the 18 new “TPP Tier 2 Rigorous Evaluation Cooperative Agreement Awards,” is $1 million for the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. The population of focus and setting listed for the funds is “high school students; in-school.”

Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts’ website notably states that its “investment in education and outreach intentionally complements its delivery of expert sexual and reproductive health services,” which includes abortion.

“All the new interventions address gaps in the current evidence base and have the potential to contribute new evidence-based interventions for future implementation to scale through OPA’s TPP program,” said Jessica Swafford Marcella, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs. “These awards reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to both sexual and reproductive health and to prioritizing health equity.”

The 18 new Tier 2 projects are in addition to the 53 Tier 1 projects that the OPA announced in June of 2023 aimed at teen pregnancy. The initial funding for those TPP projects was $68.5 million through cooperative agreements in 29 states and Puerto Rico.

Several Planned Parenthood affiliates were among the organizations that benefited from the June funding, including:

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast: $798,640 Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: $985,867 Planned Parenthood of South Florida and the Treasure Coast: $983,516 Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY: $487,013 Planned Parenthood of the Heartland: $773,619 Planned Parenthood of Greater New York: $1,091,185

The awards to the Tier 2 organizations are for five-year project periods beginning September 15, 2023. The Tier 1 projects announced in June are also for five-year project periods, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2028.