Poll: Nikki Haley Catches Ron DeSantis, Ties for Second Place in New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now tied for second place with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, according to a recent NMB Research poll.

As is consistent with other surveys, former President Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary in the Granite State, up 37 points with 47 percent support.

Haley has caught up with DeSantis, as both presidential hopefuls now tie for second place with ten percent support each.

To add to DeSantis’s concerns, both anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are just two points behind, with eight percent support each. No other candidate listed received over five percent support.

The survey was taken August 25-31, 2023, among 800 likely Republican presidential primary voters in New Hampshire. It has a +/- 3.46 percent margin of error:

New Hampshire 2024: Trump holds 37-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 47% (+37)

• DeSantis — 10%

• Haley — 10%

• Christie — 8%

• Ramaswamy — 8% All other candidates received 5 percent or less. NMB Research | 800 LV | 8/25-31 https://t.co/JO3Ja6H0eX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 5, 2023

It coincides with several other New Hampshire surveys showing DeSantis failing to make strides in the early primary state. An Echelon Insights survey released in August, for instance, found DeSantis dropping to fourth place in the Granite State, in the single digits with nine percent support:

2024 New Hampshire GOP Primary • Trump — 34% (+20)

• Christie — 14%

• Ramaswamy — 11%

• DeSantis — 9%

• Scott — 7%

• Pence — 3%

• Haley — 3%

• Hurd — 3%

• Burgum — 2%

• Hutchinson — 1% Echelon (A/B) | 800 LV | 08/15-17https://t.co/pu32yXSmFp pic.twitter.com/5Ms58aedyB — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 21, 2023

An Emerson College survey released in August also found DeSantis failing to see any positive movement in New Hampshire, falling to third place behind Trump and Christie, with eight percent support — again, in single digits:

DeSantis’s failure to see a boost in the polls in states such as New Hampshire comes despite the fact that his campaign, as well as the pro-DeSantis Super PAC, are focusing primarily on the first three states — New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Iowa.

“We want to reinvest in the first three,” Never Back Down spokesperson Erin Perrine told NBC News amid reports that the PAC has ceased door-knocking operations in Super Tuesday states.

“We see real opportunities in the first three. The first three are going to set the conditions for the March states,” Perrine added.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average showed Trump up by an average of 31 points in the Granite State.